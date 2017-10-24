Edition:
United Kingdom

Savills PLC (SVS.L)

SVS.L on London Stock Exchange

932.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
932.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
214,389
52-wk High
970.00
52-wk Low
647.50

Wed, Sep 27 2017

BRIEF-Savills announces sale of a Sydney CBD office property for $270.05 mln

* CENTURIA PROPERTY FUNDS ANNOUNCES SALE OF A SYDNEY CBD OFFICE PROPERTY, SWIRE HOUSE, FOR $270.05 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Savills says performance for FY will be in line with board's expectations

* HY GROUP REVENUE UP 15% (7% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY*) TO £714.4M (H1 2016: £622.7M)

BRIEF-Savills sells distribution hub in Redditch for 25.15 mln stg

* Savills - ‍savills, on behalf of a client of savills investment management, sold 237,919 sq ft iforce distribution hub in Redditch, Worcestershire​

BRIEF-Savills says trading to date ahead of year ago

* During year to date Savills has traded in line with our expectations and ahead of corresponding period in 2016

BRIEF-Savills sold freehold interest of cleared development site to LBS Properties

* Sold freehold interest of cleared development site at 65-70 white Lion street, London to LBS Properties for £12.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

