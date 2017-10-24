Edition:
Severn Trent PLC (SVT.L)

SVT.L on London Stock Exchange

2,137.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-2.00 (-0.09%)
Prev Close
2,139.00
Open
2,131.00
Day's High
2,154.00
Day's Low
2,131.00
Volume
426,417
Avg. Vol
911,047
52-wk High
2,575.00
52-wk Low
2,047.00

Mon, Sep 4 2017

BRIEF-Severn Trent announces organisational changes to its Wholesale business

* SEVERN TRENT - ‍ORGANISATIONAL CHANGES TO ITS WHOLESALE BUSINESS TO DRIVE FURTHER IMPROVED PERFORMANCE THIS AMP 1

BRIEF-Severn Trent sees FY trading in line with expectations

* Due to reclassification of North American business to discont operations, guidance for remainder of business services segment has been upgraded

UK water utility Severn Trent to sell U.S. unit for $62 million

British water utility Severn Trent Plc on Monday said it would sell its North American unit for $62 million to focus on its core UK business.

Severn Trent upgrades dividend policy as full-year profit rises

British water utility Severn Trent Plc upgraded its dividend policy as it posted a 4.3 percent rise in full-year profit, helped by newer price regulations and higher savings.

