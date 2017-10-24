Severn Trent PLC (SVT.L)
2,137.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-2.00 (-0.09%)
2,139.00
2,131.00
2,154.00
2,131.00
426,417
911,047
2,575.00
2,047.00
Mon, Sep 4 2017
BRIEF-Severn Trent announces organisational changes to its Wholesale business
* SEVERN TRENT - ORGANISATIONAL CHANGES TO ITS WHOLESALE BUSINESS TO DRIVE FURTHER IMPROVED PERFORMANCE THIS AMP 1
BRIEF-Severn Trent sees FY trading in line with expectations
* Due to reclassification of North American business to discont operations, guidance for remainder of business services segment has been upgraded
UK water utility Severn Trent to sell U.S. unit for $62 million
British water utility Severn Trent Plc on Monday said it would sell its North American unit for $62 million to focus on its core UK business.
Severn Trent upgrades dividend policy as full-year profit rises
British water utility Severn Trent Plc upgraded its dividend policy as it posted a 4.3 percent rise in full-year profit, helped by newer price regulations and higher savings.
