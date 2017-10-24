Stornoway Diamond Corp (SWY.TO)
0.70CAD
23 Oct 2017
$-0.03 (-4.11%)
$0.73
$0.73
$0.73
$0.69
950,983
251,692
$1.33
$0.69
Tue, Oct 10 2017
BRIEF-Stornoway announces Q3 production and sales results
* Says 442,154 carats produced from processing of 506,381 tonnes of ore in quarter ended September at Renard Diamond Mine
BRIEF-A-Mark Precious Metals reports Q4 earnings per share $0.17
* A-Mark Precious Metals reports fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2017 results
BRIEF-Stornoway appoints Orin Baranowsky as CFO
* Stornoway Diamond Corp - Appointment of Orin Baranowsky to role of Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Taenaz Shakir)
BRIEF-Stornoway posts Q2 revenue c$42.6 million
* Stornoway Diamond Corp - qtrly net loss c$2.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Stornoway Diamond reports Q2 production and sales results
* Stornoway Diamond Corp- 417,362 carats produced from processing of 512,005 tonnes of ore for Q2 at Renard diamond mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Stornoway announces 1 mln carats produced at Renard
* Stornoway announces 1 million carats produced at Renard Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Stornoway announces Q1 sales C$48.5 million
* Qtrly loss per share -diluted C$0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: