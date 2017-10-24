Edition:
United Kingdom

Spectris PLC (SXS.L)

SXS.L on London Stock Exchange

2,474.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
2,474.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
311,508
52-wk High
2,869.00
52-wk Low
1,954.00

Wed, Aug 30 2017

Photo

UK's Spectris divests U.S. barcoding business to Omron for $157 million

Spectris Plc sold its U.S.-based barcoding business to Omron Corp for $157 million in cash, the measuring instruments maker said on Wednesday.

BRIEF-Spectris appoints Mark Williamson as non-executive chairman

* Announces that Mark Williamson has been appointed to board as non-executive chairman with effect from conclusion of AGM

