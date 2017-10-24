Edition:
Tata Coffee Ltd (TACO.NS)

TACO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

150.85INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.90 (+0.60%)
Prev Close
Rs149.95
Open
Rs150.10
Day's High
Rs153.00
Day's Low
Rs150.00
Volume
327,197
Avg. Vol
677,959
52-wk High
Rs174.90
52-wk Low
Rs107.10

BRIEF-Tata Coffee sets up freeze-dried coffee plant in Vietnam

* Says plant slated to start manufacturing produce in the next 18-21 months

BRIEF-India's Tata Coffee June-qtr consol profit falls

* June quarter consol net profit 344.7 million rupees versus profit of 455.8 million rupees

BRIEF-India's Tata Coffee gets members' nod for re-appointment of K. Venkataraman as CFO

* Gets members' nod for re-appointment of K. Venkataraman as CFO Source text - (http://bit.ly/2ve25Nz) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Tata Coffee seeks members' nod for re-appointing K. Venkataramanan as executive director – finance & CFO

* Seeks members' nod for re-appointment of K. Venkataramanan as executive director – finance & chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Tata Coffee March-qtr consol profit rises more than three fold

* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 136.5 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was INR 4.07 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Tata Coffee infused $4.75 mln in equity capital of Tata Coffee Vietnam Company

* Says infused $4.75 million in the equity capital of Tata Coffee Vietnam Company

