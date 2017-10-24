Tata Motors Ltd (TAMO.BO)

BRIEF-Tata Motors seeks shareholders' nod for for proposed scheme of merger and arrangement between TML Drivelines and co * Seeks shareholders' nod for for proposed scheme of merger and arrangement between tml drivelines limited and co, as per NCLT directive Source text - http://bit.ly/2i70zuz Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Tata Motors Group Sept global wholesales, including JLR, up 14 pct‍​ * Says group global wholesales in Sept were 116419, up 14 pct‍​

BRIEF-SREI Equipment Finance, Tata Motors sign MoU to finance commercial vehicles‍​‍​ * Says co, Tata Motors sign MoU to finance commercial vehicles‍​‍​

Indian shares rise for third session; Tata Motors surges Oct 3 Indian shares closed higher for a third straight session on Tuesday as automakers such as Tata Motors Ltd gained on strong monthly sales, while investors shifted their focus to the Reserve Bank of India's policy meeting on Wednesday.

BRIEF-Energy Efficiency Services Limited to buy 10,000 electric vehicles from Tata Motors‍​ * Energy Efficiency Services Limited to procure 10,000 electric vehicles from Tata Motors‍​

Book opens for buyer seeking $312 million stake in India's Tata Motors MUMBAI Citi is handling the process for a prospective buyer to acquire up to 20 billion rupees ($311.8 million) worth of shares in India's Tata Motors Ltd on Tuesday, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

