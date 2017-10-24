Tata Motors Ltd (TAMdv.BO)
230.90INR
11:19am BST
Rs-3.90 (-1.66%)
Rs234.80
Rs234.80
Rs234.80
Rs230.50
92,810
152,127
Rs367.00
Rs208.05
Fri, Oct 13 2017
EU mergers and takeovers (Oct 13)
BRUSSELS, Oct 13 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
BRIEF-Tata Motors seeks shareholders' nod for for proposed scheme of merger and arrangement between TML Drivelines and co
* Seeks shareholders' nod for for proposed scheme of merger and arrangement between tml drivelines limited and co, as per NCLT directive Source text - http://bit.ly/2i70zuz Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Tata Motors Group Sept global wholesales, including JLR, up 14 pct
* Says group global wholesales in Sept were 116419, up 14 pct
BRIEF-SREI Equipment Finance, Tata Motors sign MoU to finance commercial vehicles
* Says co, Tata Motors sign MoU to finance commercial vehicles
Indian shares rise for third session; Tata Motors surges
Oct 3 Indian shares closed higher for a third straight session on Tuesday as automakers such as Tata Motors Ltd gained on strong monthly sales, while investors shifted their focus to the Reserve Bank of India's policy meeting on Wednesday.
BRIEF-Energy Efficiency Services Limited to buy 10,000 electric vehicles from Tata Motors
* Energy Efficiency Services Limited to procure 10,000 electric vehicles from Tata Motors
EU mergers and takeovers (Sept 21)
BRUSSELS, Sept 21 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Book opens for buyer seeking $312 million stake in India's Tata Motors
MUMBAI Citi is handling the process for a prospective buyer to acquire up to 20 billion rupees ($311.8 million) worth of shares in India's Tata Motors Ltd on Tuesday, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
Book opens for buyer seeking $312 mln stake in India's Tata Motors
MUMBAI, Sept 18 Citi is handling the process for a prospective buyer to acquire up to 20 billion rupees ($311.8 million) worth of shares in India's Tata Motors Ltd on Tuesday, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
VW's Skoda open to partnerships on India low-cost car: CEO
FRANKFURT Volkswagen's Skoda division remains open to teaming up with other players to help meet cost targets to build a low-cost car for emerging markets, its chief executive said, after cooperation talks with India's Tata Motors collapsed.