Tata Communications Ltd (TATA.NS)
729.40INR
11:17am BST
Rs11.95 (+1.67%)
Rs717.45
Rs723.00
Rs735.00
Rs714.10
630,743
579,773
Rs783.90
Rs532.35
Fri, Oct 6 2017
BRIEF-India's Tata Communications to partner with Motorsport.tv
* Says Motorsport.tv partners with co to power international growth of network's internet television platforms Source text - http://bit.ly/2fW0sl7 Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Tata Communications says will not have stake in co in which surplus land is to be demerged
* Clarifies on news item "DoT, Tata Communications close to sealing deal to hive off, monetise land parcel"
BRIEF-Tata Communications appoints Bob Laskey as regional head of Americas
* Says appointed Bob Laskey as regional head of Americas Source text - http://bit.ly/2w8sA7k Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Tata Communications June-qtr consol profit down 22 pct
* June quarter consol net profit 329.4 million rupees versus profit of 423.8 million rupees
BRIEF-Tata Communications announces launch of 3 nodes for IZO private cloud service
* Says announces the launch of 3 new nodes for IZO private cloud service to support enterprises’ hybrid cloud adoption Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Bahrain's Batelco partners with Tata Communications
* Co and Tata Communications sign agreement to expand reach of their global connectivity and data centre solutions for customers
BRIEF-Tata Communications, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport explore IoT potential
* Says co and Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport explore potential of the internet of things to boost team performance Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qmnTDL) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Tata Communications March-qtr loss widens
* March quarter consol total income from operations 43.95 billion rupees
BRIEF-Tata Communications elects Renuka Ramnath as chairperson
* Says Renuka Ramnath elected as chairperson of Tata Communications Board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: