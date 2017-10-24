Edition:
Tata Communications Ltd (TATA.NS)

TATA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

729.40INR
11:17am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs11.95 (+1.67%)
Prev Close
Rs717.45
Open
Rs723.00
Day's High
Rs735.00
Day's Low
Rs714.10
Volume
630,743
Avg. Vol
579,773
52-wk High
Rs783.90
52-wk Low
Rs532.35

Fri, Oct 6 2017

BRIEF-India's Tata Communications to partner with Motorsport.tv

* Says ‍Motorsport.tv partners with co to power international growth of network's internet television platforms Source text - http://bit.ly/2fW0sl7 Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Tata Communications says will not have stake in co in which surplus land is to be demerged

* Clarifies on news item "DoT, Tata Communications close to sealing deal to hive off, monetise land parcel"

BRIEF-Tata Communications appoints Bob Laskey as regional head of Americas

* Says appointed Bob Laskey as regional head of Americas Source text - http://bit.ly/2w8sA7k Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Tata Communications June-qtr consol profit down 22 pct

* June quarter consol net profit 329.4 million rupees versus profit of 423.8 million rupees

BRIEF-Tata Communications announces launch of 3 nodes for IZO private cloud service

* Says announces the launch of 3 new nodes for IZO private cloud service to support enterprises’ hybrid cloud adoption Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Bahrain's Batelco partners with Tata Communications

* Co and Tata Communications sign agreement to expand reach of their global connectivity and data centre solutions for customers

BRIEF-Tata Communications, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport explore IoT potential

* Says co and Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport explore potential of the internet of things to boost team performance Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qmnTDL) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Tata Communications March-qtr loss widens

* March quarter consol total income from operations 43.95 billion rupees

BRIEF-Tata Communications elects Renuka Ramnath as chairperson

* Says Renuka Ramnath elected as chairperson of Tata Communications Board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

