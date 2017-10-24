Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE.L)
TATE.L on London Stock Exchange
645.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
645.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
645.50
645.50
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
1,948,203
1,948,203
52-wk High
850.00
850.00
52-wk Low
622.00
622.00
Select another date:
Thu, Jul 27 2017
BRIEF-Tate & Lyle says made "encouraging" start to year, with Q1 profit up
* TATE & LYLE PLC - GROUP MADE AN ENCOURAGING START TO YEAR WITH PROFIT IN CONSTANT CURRENCY AHEAD OF COMPARATIVE PERIOD, AND VOLUME AHEAD IN BOTH DIVISIONS
Tate & Lyle forecasts more improvement after strong year
LONDON British food ingredients maker Tate & Lyle reported higher full-year sales and earnings on Thursday that were generally in line with raised expectations, helped by an improving business performance and a weaker British currency.
Tate & Lyle profit jumps on weak sterling
LONDON, May 25 British food ingredients maker Tate & Lyle reported higher full-year sales and earnings on Thursday, helped by an improving business performance and a weaker British currency.
Select another date:
- Should you buy Tate & Lyle plc, QinetiQ Group plc and Paypoint plc following today's updates?
- 3 super income stocks: BAE Systems plc, Tate & Lyle plc and Petrofac Limited
- What Does Today's News Mean For Card Factory Plc, Tate & Lyle Plc And Gulf Keystone Petroleum Plc?
- Grab A 5% Yield With GlaxoSmithKline plc, Standard Life Plc And Tate & Lyle PLC
- Should You Buy Imperial Brands PLC, Tate & Lyle PLC And Banco Santander SA After Recent News Flow?
- Are Dividends From Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Tate & Lyle PLC And BBA Aviation plc Unmissable?