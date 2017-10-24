TP ICAP PLC (TCAPI.L)
537.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
537.00
--
--
--
--
1,661,663
541.50
345.90
Tue, Aug 8 2017
UK voice broker TP ICAP's first-half underlying profit rises 23 percent
TP ICAP Plc , the world's largest voice broker, reported a 23.1 percent rise in underlying operating profit, helped by a strong performance in its rates business.
UPDATE 1-UK voice broker TP ICAP's first-half underlying profit rises 23 pct
Aug 8 TP ICAP Plc, the world's largest voice broker, reported a 23.1 percent rise in underlying operating profit, helped by a strong performance in its rates business.
UK's TP ICAP reports H1 underlying profit up 23 pct
Aug 8 TP ICAP Plc, the world's largest voice broker, reported a 23.1 percent rise in underlying operating profit to 144 million pounds ($188 million) on Tuesday.
BRIEF-TP ICAP first-half profit rises
* HY STATUTORY PROFIT BEFORE TAX £71M (2016: £86M PRO FORMA, £35M REPORTED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-TP ICAP says completes 270 million pounds bulk annuity deal
* Says strengthens balance sheet with 270 million pounds bulk annuity. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)