TP ICAP PLC (TCAPI.L)

UK's TP ICAP reports H1 underlying profit up 23 pct Aug 8 TP ICAP Plc, the world's largest voice broker, reported a 23.1 percent rise in underlying operating profit to 144 million pounds ($188 million) on Tuesday.

