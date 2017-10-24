Thomas Cook Group plc (TCG.L)
119.60GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
119.60
--
--
--
--
4,120,752
127.60
67.80
Wed, Oct 18 2017
BRIEF-Blackrock raises stake in Thomas Cook to 8.82 percent
* BLACKROCK INC RAISES STAKE IN THOMAS COOK TO 8.82 PERCENT FROM 5.02 PERCENT EARLIER - FILING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
BERLIN Thomas Cook is setting up a new airline in Spain, a move it hopes will lower costs at a time of tough conditions in the European short-haul market.
BERLIN, Oct 18 Thomas Cook is setting up a new airline in Spain, a move it hopes will lower costs at a time of tough conditions in the European short-haul market.
LONDON Pilots at British tour operator Thomas Cook have called off eight days of planned strike action, the pilots' union said on Thursday, after entering into a binding arbitration to end a dispute over pay.
LONDON, Oct 5 Pilots at British tour operator Thomas Cook have called off eight days of planned strike action, the pilots' union said on Thursday, after entering into a binding arbitration to end a dispute over pay.
BRIEF-Transat AT continues its fleet reconfiguration, signing agreement with Thomas Cook
* Transat A.T. Inc continues its fleet reconfiguration, signing an agreement with Thomas Cook
LONDON Pilots for Thomas Cook on Wednesday called off a strike planned for later this week following talks with the British tour operator over an ongoing pay dispute.
LONDON, Sept 27 Pilots for Thomas Cook on Wednesday called off a strike planned for later this week following talks with the British tour operator over an ongoing pay dispute.
LONDON Tour operator Thomas Cook has formed a strategic partnership with LMEY Investments to grow its own-brand hotel portfolio, as it confirmed its full-year outlook.
LONDON, Sept 26 Tour operator Thomas Cook has formed a strategic partnership with LMEY Investments to grow its own-brand hotel portfolio, as it confirmed its full-year outlook.
