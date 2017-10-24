Transcontinental Inc (TCLa.TO)
TCLa.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
26.76CAD
23 Oct 2017
26.76CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.27 (+1.02%)
$0.27 (+1.02%)
Prev Close
$26.49
$26.49
Open
$26.49
$26.49
Day's High
$26.87
$26.87
Day's Low
$26.39
$26.39
Volume
148,425
148,425
Avg. Vol
109,102
109,102
52-wk High
$27.21
$27.21
52-wk Low
$17.18
$17.18
Thu, Sep 21 2017
BRIEF-TC Media sells its Saint-Jerome weekly: Journal Le Nord
* Sale of its Saint-Jérôme-based weekly Journal Le Nord, as well as its related web property, to Journal Le Nord inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Transcontinental announces departure of André Tremblay, appointment of Yves Leduc to board
* Announces departure of André Tremblay and appointment of Yves Leduc to corporation's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Transcontinental q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.65
* Transcontinental Inc. Announces its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2017
BRIEF-Transcontinental Inc announced sale of 2 publications
* Co's media sector, TC media, announced sale of its two Drummondville-based publications
BRIEF-Transcontinental reports Q2 earnings per share of C$0.60
* Transcontinental Inc announces its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2017
