Tricon Capital Group Inc (TCN.TO)
TCN.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
10.56CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.05 (+0.48%)
Prev Close
$10.51
Open
$10.48
Day's High
$10.61
Day's Low
$10.48
Volume
160,295
Avg. Vol
263,908
52-wk High
$12.05
52-wk Low
$8.26
Wed, Oct 4 2017
BRIEF-Tricon Capital Group announces normal course issuer bid
* Tricon Capital Group - Toronto Stock Exchange approved its notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid for a portion of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Tricon Capital Group provides update on its single-family rental business
* Tricon Capital Group provides update on its single-family rental business
BRIEF-Tricon Capital Group Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.17
* Tricon Capital Group Inc - assets under management at quarter-end increased by 54 percent year-over-year to $4.6 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Tricon Capital Group reports Q1 EPS $0.07
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Debanjan Bose)
BRIEF-Tricon Capital Group announces changes to incentive compensation plans
* Tricon capital group inc says change to its incentive compensation plans in alignment with advisory firm recommendations
