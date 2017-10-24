Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS.NS)

BRIEF-TCS implements project to migrate Malaysia Airlines’ data center to hybrid-cloud mode‍​ * Tata Consultancy Services - implementation of transformation project to migrate Malaysia Airlines’ data center to a hybrid-cloud mode‍​ Source text: (http://bit.ly/2yI14kK) Further company coverage:

UPDATE 2-India's TCS positive on retail business turnaround, cautious on financial services MUMBAI/BENGALURU Oct 12 India's top IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) said it expected an uptick in the retail business segment in the coming quarters but remained cautious about the banking and financial services segments that form the bulk of its revenues.

BRIEF-Tata Consultancy Services exec says difficult to say when a turnaround in BFS will happen * Tata Consultancy Services exec says TCS past disruption caused by FinTech‍​

Tata Consultancy Services reports slip in Q2 profit Oct 12 India's biggest software services exporter, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), reported a two percent decline in second-quarter profit on Thursday hurt by higher expenses.

U.S. jury cuts damages in TCS-Epic trade secrets lawsuit MUMBAI, Oct 1 India's top software services exporter Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) said on Sunday a U.S. jury had more than halved to $420 million the damages it has to pay to medical software company Epic Systems in a trade secrets lawsuit.

BRIEF-India's TCS unit Diligenta partners with Scottish Widows for policy administration services * Says ‍Scottish Widows partners with co's unit Diligenta to offer policy administration services Source text: http://bit.ly/2hvgb76 Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Tata Consultancy Services partners with GE to integrate intelligence into services data lake platform * Says TCS partners with GE to integrate intelligence into services data lake platform Source text - http://bit.ly/2wLDtNy Further company coverage: