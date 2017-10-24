Trinidad Drilling Ltd (TDG.TO)
TDG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
1.49CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.08 (-5.10%)
$-0.08 (-5.10%)
Prev Close
$1.57
Open
$1.59
Day's High
$1.59
Day's Low
$1.46
Volume
801,896
Avg. Vol
711,381
52-wk High
$3.77
52-wk Low
$1.46
Mon, Sep 25 2017
BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling Ltd announces normal course issuer bid
* Trinidad Drilling Ltd - bid will commence on September 28, 2017 and terminate on earlier of september 27, 2018
BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling acquires rig technology provider RigMinder
* Trinidad Drilling announces strategic acquisition of RigMinder, a global provider of rig technology
BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling reports quarterly share loss of C$0.02
* Trinidad Drilling reports second quarter 2017 results; improving industry conditions drive increased year-over-year activity
BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling Q1 loss per share C$0.05
* Reports first quarter results; improving industry conditions drive increased activity
BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling says increased capital expenditure budget for 2017 by $80 mln
* Announced that it has increased its capital expenditure budget for 2017 by $80 million
BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling says Adrian Lachance will assume expanded role of COO
* Says Adrian Lachance will assume expanded role of chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
