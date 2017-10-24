Telecom Argentina SA (TEC2.BA)
117.50ARS
23 Oct 2017
$7.00 (+6.33%)
$110.50
$113.05
$117.80
$113.05
191,321
141,489
$117.80
$53.00
Fri, Sep 1 2017
Telecom Argentina shareholders approve merger with Cablevision
BUENOS AIRES Shareholders in Telecom Argentina SA approved a planned merger with cable TV provider Cablevision SA during a meeting on Thursday, the company said in a letter to Argentina's securities regulator on Friday.
Telecom Argentina shareholders approve merger with Cablevision
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 1 Shareholders in Telecom Argentina SA approved a planned merger with cable TV provider Cablevision SA during a meeting on Thursday, the company said in a letter to Argentina's securities regulator on Friday.
Exclusive - Argentina's Telecom/Cablevision would have to return airwaves
BUENOS AIRES Telecom Argentina SA and cable TV provider Cablevision SA will have to return broadcast airwaves spectrum to the Argentine government if a proposed merger between the two companies is to be approved, a source with the country's Enacom communications regulator told Reuters on Friday.
Exclusive: Argentina's Telecom/Cablevision would have to return airwaves
BUENOS AIRES Telecom Argentina SA and cable TV provider Cablevision SA will have to return broadcast airwaves spectrum to the Argentine government if a proposed merger between the two companies is to be approved, a source with the country's Enacom communications regulator told Reuters on Friday.
Telecom Argentina, Cablevision agree to merge amid telecoms reform
BUENOS AIRES, July 2 Argentina's Telecom Argentina SA and cable TV provider Cablevisión SA reached a merger agreement enabling them to offer so-called quadruple play services, a result of President Mauricio Macri's telecom sector reforms.