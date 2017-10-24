Edition:
United Kingdom

Ted Baker PLC (TED.L)

TED.L on London Stock Exchange

2,818.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
2,818.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
67,484
52-wk High
3,150.00
52-wk Low
2,286.00

Tue, Oct 10 2017

BRIEF-Ted Baker says H1 pretax profit up 17.8 percent

* HY ‍GROUP REVENUE UP 14.0% (9.5% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) TO £295.7M​

BRIEF-Ted Baker says positioned to meet expectations for full year

* 14.2% increase in group revenue for 19 week period from 29 January 2017 to 10 June 2017

