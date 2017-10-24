Tech Mahindra Ltd (TEML.NS)
454.80INR
11:28am BST
Rs-8.30 (-1.79%)
Rs463.10
Rs463.40
Rs463.80
Rs453.10
850,860
2,032,761
Rs515.25
Rs356.65
Tue, Aug 1 2017
BRIEF-Tech Mahindra approves re-appointment of C P Gurnani as MD & CEO
* Tech Mahindra - approved re-appointment of C P Gurnani as managing director & CEO of the company Source text: (http://bit.ly/2whtDl6) Further company coverage:
UPDATE 1-India's Tech Mahindra first-quarter profit rises beats estimates
July 31 Tech Mahindra Ltd, India's fifth biggest software services exporter, reported a better than expected 7 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Monday, helped by new clients for its digital services business.
India's Tech Mahindra Q1 profit rises about 7 pct, beats estimates
July 31 Tech Mahindra Ltd, India's fifth biggest software services exporter, on Monday reported an about 7 percent increase in first-quarter net profit, beating estimates, helped by higher revenue from its IT segment.
BRIEF-India's Tech Mahindra June qtr consol PAT down 0.6 pct
* June quarter consol profit after tax 7.92 billion rupees versus profit of 7.97 billion rupees last year
UPDATE 1-India's Tech Mahindra Q4 profit dives 33 pct on weak margins
BANGALORE/MUMBAI May 26 Tech Mahindra Ltd , India's fifth-largest software service provider, posted a lower-than-expected fourth-quarter consolidated profit on Friday, weighed down by weak margins and higher cost of services.
BRIEF-India's Tech Mahindra March-qtr consol profit falls about 33 pct
* Tech Mahindra Ltd consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 7.83 billion rupees
India's Tech Mahindra Q4 profit dives 33 pct, misses estimates
May 26 Tech Mahindra Ltd, India's fifth-largest software service provider, posted a lower-than-expected fourth-quarter consolidated profit on Friday, hurt by higher taxes.