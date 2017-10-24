Texton Property Fund Ltd (TEXJ.J)
TEXJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
699.00ZAc
1:03pm BST
699.00ZAc
1:03pm BST
Change (% chg)
0.00 (+0.00%)
0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
699.00
699.00
Open
699.00
699.00
Day's High
700.00
700.00
Day's Low
698.00
698.00
Volume
42,765
42,765
Avg. Vol
251,744
251,744
52-wk High
925.00
925.00
52-wk Low
678.00
678.00
Select another date:
Mon, Sep 4 2017
BRIEF-Texton Property Fund says full-year revenue up 4.6 pct
* FY REBASED DIVIDEND PER SHARE 102,80 CENTS (2016: 96,99 CENTS) UP 6,0 pct
BRIEF-Texton property fund appoints Inge Pick as chief financial officer
* APPOINTS INGE PICK AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND EXECUTIVE FINANCIAL DIRECTOR OF COMPANY, EFFECTIVE 18 SEPTEMBER 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Texton Property Fund to cancel asset management deal with Texton Property Investments
* Texton to cancel asset management agreement between Texton and Texton Property Investments
BRIEF-Texton property Fund appoints Nosiphiwo Balfour as chief executive officer
* Says appointment of Nosiphiwo Balfour to position of chief executive officer
BRIEF-Texton Property Fund looking at various strategic alternatives
* Board of directors is currently in process of considering various strategic alternatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
Select another date: