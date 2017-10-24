Edition:
Television Francaise 1 SA (TFFP.PA)

TFFP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

12.94EUR
3:55pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.05 (-0.42%)
Prev Close
€13.00
Open
€12.99
Day's High
€13.11
Day's Low
€12.90
Volume
117,244
Avg. Vol
258,479
52-wk High
€13.43
52-wk Low
€7.82

Wed, Sep 13 2017

REFILE-Motor racing-Formula One agrees free-to-air deal with France's TF1

LONDON, Sept 13 Formula One announced a limited three-year free-to-air deal with France's TF1 television on Wednesday that will include the broadcaster's home race next year as well as the showcase Monaco Grand Prix.

France's TF1 pulls plug on SFR clients, deepening rights dispute

PARIS, July 29 French broadcaster TF1 Group said on Saturday it had instructed telecoms operator SFR to remove TF1 channels from its internet TV offering, escalating a dispute over distribution rights.

