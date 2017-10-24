Edition:
United Kingdom

TFI International Inc (TFII.TO)

TFII.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

32.13CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.17 (+0.53%)
Prev Close
$31.96
Open
$32.07
Day's High
$32.15
Day's Low
$31.81
Volume
204,400
Avg. Vol
192,200
52-wk High
$35.83
52-wk Low
$26.44

Select another date:

Wed, Oct 4 2017

BRIEF-TFI International concludes sale and leaseback of selected real estate assets

* TFI International - concluded sale and leaseback transaction with Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust involving a portfolio of four of its properties

Continue Reading

BRIEF-TFI International announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

* TFI International announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

BRIEF-TFI International announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

* TFI International announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

BRIEF-TFI International announces Q2 loss per share C$0.82 from continuing operations

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.68 from continuing operations

BRIEF-TFI International Q1 adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations $0.35

* Qtrly total revenue from continuing operations $1,171.9 million versus $934.2 million

Select another date: