Theratechnologies Inc (TH.TO)
TH.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
7.73CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.11 (-1.40%)
Prev Close
$7.84
Open
$7.86
Day's High
$7.87
Day's Low
$7.70
Volume
33,299
Avg. Vol
116,858
52-wk High
$8.72
52-wk Low
$2.61
BRIEF-Theratechnologies Q3 loss per share c$0.04
* Theratechnologies announces financial results for third quarter of 2017
BRIEF-Theratechnologies announces new findings with investigational Antiretroviral Ibalizumab, with EGRIFTA
* Theratechnologies Inc - announces new findings with investigational Antiretroviral Ibalizumab and with EGRIFTA
BRIEF-Theratechnologies reports Q2 loss per share C$0.13
* Theratechnologies announces financial results for second quarter of 2017
BRIEF-Theratechnologies says FDA sets PDUFA date of Jan 3 for ibalizumab application
* FDA grants priority review to HIV monoclonal antibody and long-acting investigational antiretroviral ibalizumab
BRIEF-Theratechnologies partner Taimed submits biologics license application for Ibalizumab
* Theratechnologies partner submits biologics license application for HIV Monoclonal Antibody and long-acting investigational antiretroviral Ibalizumab
