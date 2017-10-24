Thomas Cook (India) Ltd (THOM.NS)

* India's Tata Capital announces divestment of its foreign exchange and travel services companies to Thomas Cook India Group Source text for Eikon: [Tata Capital today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to divest 100% of its shareholding in its wholly owned subsidiaries - Tata Capital Forex Limited (foreign exchange) and TC Travel and Services Limited (travel services) to Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. Thomas Cook is India’s leading integrated travel and travel related financial servi