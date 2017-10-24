Turk Hava Yollari AO (THYAO.IS)

Exclusive - Resurgent THY talks jets with Airbus after Boeing deal PARIS Turkish Airlines has begun talks with Airbus to buy up to 40 A350 jetliners worth $12.4 billion (£9.15 billion) at list prices, hours after outlining a similar deal with rival planemaker Boeing, people familiar with the airline said on Friday.

BRIEF-Turkish Airlines in talks with Boeing to buy 40 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner * TURKISH AIRLINES EXPRESSED AN INTENTION TO ORDER 20+20, A TOTAL OF 40 BOEING 787-9 DREAMLINER TO THE AIRCRAFT MANUFACTURER TO BE DELIVERED BETWEEN 2019 AND 2023

Turkish Airlines to place orders for 40 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners Boeing Co said on Thursday that Turkish Airlines intends to buy 40 787-9 Dreamliners, indicating demand for long-haul aircraft amid declining orders for many wide-body models.

UPDATE 1-Istanbul's Ataturk airport reopens after jet crash, Turkish Airlines CEO says ANKARA, Sept 21 Istanbul's main Ataturk airport was reopened to traffic on Thursday after a private jet crashed on the runway, causing authorities to suspend flights, the head of Turkish Airlines said on Twitter.