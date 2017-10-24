Edition:
Toromont Industries Ltd (TIH.TO)

TIH.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

56.40CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.49 (-0.86%)
Prev Close
$56.89
Open
$56.10
Day's High
$56.75
Day's Low
$55.76
Volume
179,051
Avg. Vol
127,214
52-wk High
$58.44
52-wk Low
$39.01

Tue, Aug 29 2017

BRIEF-Toromont Industries Ltd - normal course issuer bid

* Toromont Industries Ltd - Under the notice, Toromont is entitled to purchase up to 6.7 million common shares

Canada's Toromont to buy Caterpillar dealer Hewitt for C$1.02 billion

Toromont Industries Ltd said on Monday it would buy privately held Hewitt Group for about C$1.02 billion ($818 million) in cash and shares to expand its network of heavy equipment dealers in eastern Canada.

BRIEF-Toromont Industries to acquire Hewitt Equipment

* Toromont Industries Ltd - ‍deal expected to be accretive to Toromont's net earnings in 2018​

BRIEF-Toromont posts Q2 earnings per share c$0.52

* Toromont announces results for the second quarter of 2017 and quarterly dividend

