Titan Company Ltd (TITN.NS)
TITN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
606.05INR
11:24am BST
606.05INR
11:24am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs2.00 (+0.33%)
Rs2.00 (+0.33%)
Prev Close
Rs604.05
Rs604.05
Open
Rs604.00
Rs604.00
Day's High
Rs611.45
Rs611.45
Day's Low
Rs600.10
Rs600.10
Volume
538,189
538,189
Avg. Vol
1,550,889
1,550,889
52-wk High
Rs654.20
Rs654.20
52-wk Low
Rs296.15
Rs296.15
Select another date:
Mon, Aug 14 2017
Titan sees up to 30 pct rise in sales with stores expansion
PANAJI, India, Aug 14 Titan Co, India's biggest listed jeweller, expects its jewellery sales to rise by 20-30 percent in 2017/18 fiscal year ending March, as it plans to add more than two dozen retail stores to boost its presence in small towns, a senior company official said.
BRIEF-India's Titan Company June qtr consol profit up about 97 pct
* June quarter consol net profit 2.38 billion rupees versus profit of 1.21 billion rupees last year
BRIEF-India's Titan Company March-qtr profit rises about 7 pct
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 1.87 billion rupees as per ind-as; total income 24.23 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Select another date: