Telkom SA SOC Ltd (TKGJ.J)

Thousands of ATMs go down in Indonesia after satellite problems JAKARTA, Aug 28 Thousands of ATMs and electronic card payment machines in Indonesia went offline over the weekend, and it might take two more weeks before full service is restored, after an outage from a satellite belonging to state-controlled telcom giant PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Telkom).

Telkom launches mobile video, music streaming services JOHANNESBURG, Aug 24 Telkom will offer customers on-demand video streaming and music from September, part of plans by South Africa's biggest landline provider to try to increase revenues and subscriber numbers in its mobile business.

South Africa considering selling Telkom stake to fund SAA - Treasury spokesman JOHANNESBURG, Aug 23 South Africa is considering selling its stake in landline provider Telkom to fund a 10 billion rand ($757 million) bailout required by national carrier South African Airways, the Treasury spokesman said on Wednesday.

UPDATE 1-South Africa's Telkom profit jumps on growth in mobile, enterprise JOHANNESBURG, June 5 Telkom SA, South Africa's biggest landline provider, reported a rise in full-year earnings and revenue on Monday, buoyed by a strong performance by its mobile business and its Business Connexion enterprise division.