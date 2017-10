TLG Immobilien AG (TLGG.DE)

BRIEF-WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz says two ‍members of management board to resign * ‍MEMBERS OF MANAGEMENT BOARD STAVROS EFREMIDIS AND RALF STRUCKMEYER WILL RESIGN FROM MANAGEMENT BOARD ON 30 NOV​

BRIEF-TLG Immobilien says takeover offer accepted by approx. 78 pct of WCM shareholders * DGAP-NEWS: APPROX. 78% OF WCM SHAREHOLDERS ACCEPT THE TAKEOVER OFFER BY TLG IMMOBILIEN AG WITHIN THE REGULAR ACCEPTANCE PERIOD

BRIEF-TLG Immobilien H1 ‍rental income up 16.1 pct at EUR 78.5 mln​ * INCREASES ITS FFO BY AROUND 21% IN H1/2017 AND REVISES ITS FFO FORECAST UPWARDS

BRIEF-TLG Immobilien acquires office property in Frankfurt * DGAP-NEWS: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG ACQUIRES THE OFFICE PROPERTY 'ASTROPARK' IN FRANKFURT

BRIEF-TLG Immobilien launches public takeover offer for all WCM shares * ‍TLG IMMOBILIEN COMMITS TO ACQUIRE ALL WCM SHARES BY EXCHANGING 1 NEW TLG IMMOBILIEN SHARE FOR EVERY 5.75 WCM SHARES (4:23)​

BRIEF-TLG Immobilien Q1 rental income up by 20.7% at EUR 39.2 mln * Q1 RENTAL INCOME GREW SIGNIFICANTLY BY 20.7% COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR, REACHING EUR 39.2 MLN

BRIEF-TLG Immobilien expects 5 mln synergies from WCM deal * Says expects synergy potential of eur 5 million p.a. on fully phased-in basis from WCM deal

German property group TLG prepares offer for peer WCM FRANKFURT German property group TLG Immobilien is preparing a takeover offer for peer WCM after agreeing to buy a majority stake from the company's largest shareholders.