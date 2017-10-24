Grupo Televisa SAB (TLVACPO.MX)

BRIEF-Intelsat says Mexico's Grupo Televisa to use co's galaxy satellites * Grupo Televisa to distribute its premium, over-the-air television networks via co's galaxy satellites

Fitch Affirms Televisa at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable (The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, July 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Grupo Televisa S.A.B's (Televisa) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+', as well as the company's National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(mex)'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch also affirmed the company's foreign and local currency senior unsecured debt ratings at 'BBB+'/ 'AAA(mex)', respectively. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end

UPDATE 1-Mexico's Televisa shares drop after 'difficult' first half year MEXICO CITY, July 11 Shares of Grupo Televisa fell on Tuesday after the Mexican media heavyweight reported a dip in second-quarter revenue that disappointed investors already worried by viewers and advertisers turning to online rivals.

UPDATE 1-Televisa's quarterly revenue falls as advertisers spend less MEXICO CITY, July 10 Mexican media company Grupo Televisa on Monday posted a dip in second-quarter revenue, missing some analysts' expectations as advertisers spent less on television commercials.

Mexico's Televisa posts 2.6-percent increase in 2-qtr net profit MEXICO CITY, July 10 Mexican media company Grupo Televisa posted a second-quarter net profit of 1.453 billion pesos ($80.1 million), up 2.6 percent from a year earlier, the company said on Monday.

Televisa shares surge ahead of quarterly report MEXICO CITY, July 10 Shares of Grupo Televisa surged on Monday ahead of the Mexican media company's quarterly results, with some investors looking beyond a potential dip in cable subscribers to a pickup next year, driven by the World Cup soccer tournament.