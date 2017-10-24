Edition:
Tembec Inc (TMB.TO)

TMB.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

4.63CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.01 (-0.22%)
Prev Close
$4.64
Open
$4.57
Day's High
$4.66
Day's Low
$4.57
Volume
51,100
Avg. Vol
250,871
52-wk High
$4.83
52-wk Low
$1.05

Thu, Sep 21 2017

BRIEF-Rayonier Advanced Materials and Tembec provide update on transaction

BRIEF-Rayonier and Tembec receive antitrust clearance from Competition Bureau of Canada

BRIEF-Rayonier Advanced Materials and Tembec announce antitrust clearance from Chinese Ministry Of Commerce in connection with the transaction

BRIEF-Rayonier Advanced Materials and Tembec announce approval from Superior Court Of Québec

BRIEF-Rayonier Advanced Q2 earnings per share $0.03

BRIEF-Rayonier Advanced Materials, Tembec announce termination of HSR waiting period

BRIEF-Rayonier and Tembec report termination of the Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period

BRIEF-Tembec shareholders approve transaction with Rayonier Advanced Materials

BRIEF-Tembec Inc Q3 earnings per share C$0.17

BRIEF-Oaktree supports for Rayonier Advanced Materials' acquisition of Tembec at revised price

