Total Energy Services Inc (TOT.TO)
TOT.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
14.22CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
BRIEF-Total Energy Services appoints Glenn Dagenais to board
* Total Energy Services Inc. Announces change to board of directors
BRIEF-Total Energy files a notice with Toronto Stock Exchange to undertake a normal course issuer bid that will expire on October 1, 2018
* Total Energy Services Inc - filed a notice with Toronto Stock Exchange to undertake a normal course issuer bid that will expire on October 1, 2018
BRIEF-Total Energy Services Inc qtrly net loss attributable to shareholders $0.26
* Total Energy Services Inc qtrly net loss attributable to shareholders $0.26
BRIEF-Total Energy Services says unit purchases $39.6 mln of senior unsecured notes
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. purchases $39.6 million of senior unsecured notes
BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services says shareholders approve amalgamation with unit of Total Energy Services
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces shareholder approval of amalgamation with subsidiary of Total Energy Services Inc.
BRIEF-Total Energy Services announces new syndicated credit facilities
* Credit facility is expected to become effective on June 20, 2017
BRIEF-TOTAL ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES FINAL TAKE-UP OF SAVANNA COMMON SHARES AND EXPIRY OF OFFER
* TOTAL ENERGY SERVICES INC. ANNOUNCES FINAL TAKE-UP OF SAVANNA COMMON SHARES AND EXPIRY OF OFFER
