Travis Perkins PLC (TPK.L)

TPK.L on London Stock Exchange

1,505.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
1,505.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,187,163
52-wk High
1,709.00
52-wk Low
1,301.00

Thu, Oct 19 2017

Photo

Travis Perkins to meet expectations after step-up in growth

LONDON Travis Perkins , Britain's biggest supplier of building materials, said it was on track to achieve full year expectations as it reported a step-up in underlying sales growth in its latest quarter.

Travis Perkins profit falls on tough plumbing and heating market

LONDON Travis Perkins , Britain's biggest supplier of building materials, on Wednesday reported a 2.1 percent fall in first-half operating profit, reflecting a weak plumbing and heating market and recent investments.

BRIEF-Travis Perkins first half operating profit falls 2.1 pct

* Revenue 3,221 million stg versus 3,113 million stg, up 3.5 percent

Britain's Travis Perkins names ex-ARM man as chairman

Travis Perkins , Britain's biggest supplier of building materials, named Stuart Chambers, the former chairman of chip designer ARM Holdings and packaging group Rexam, as its chairman with effect from November.

BRIEF-UK's Travis Perkins names ex-ARM chairman as new chair

* Has today announced appointment of Stuart Chambers as chairman with effect from November 2017

