Travis Perkins PLC (TPK.L)
1,505.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Thu, Oct 19 2017
Travis Perkins to meet expectations after step-up in growth
LONDON Travis Perkins , Britain's biggest supplier of building materials, said it was on track to achieve full year expectations as it reported a step-up in underlying sales growth in its latest quarter.
LONDON, Oct 19 Travis Perkins, Britain's biggest supplier of building materials, said it was on track to achieve full year expectations as it reported a step-up in underlying sales growth in its latest quarter.
LONDON, Oct 19 Travis Perkins, Britain's biggest supplier of building materials, on Thursday reported a step-up in underlying sales growth in its latest quarter and said it was on track to achieve full-year expectations.
Travis Perkins profit falls on tough plumbing and heating market
LONDON Travis Perkins , Britain's biggest supplier of building materials, on Wednesday reported a 2.1 percent fall in first-half operating profit, reflecting a weak plumbing and heating market and recent investments.
LONDON, Aug 2 Travis Perkins, Britain's biggest supplier of building materials, on Wednesday reported a 2.1 percent fall in first-half operating profit, reflecting a weak plumbing and heating market and recent investments.
* Revenue 3,221 million stg versus 3,113 million stg, up 3.5 percent
Britain's Travis Perkins names ex-ARM man as chairman
Travis Perkins , Britain's biggest supplier of building materials, named Stuart Chambers, the former chairman of chip designer ARM Holdings and packaging group Rexam, as its chairman with effect from November.
June 27 Travis Perkins, Britain's biggest supplier of building materials, named Stuart Chambers, the former chairman of chip designer ARM Holdings and packaging group Rexam, as its chairman with effect from November.
* Has today announced appointment of Stuart Chambers as chairman with effect from November 2017
