Trent Ltd (TREN.NS)

Trent gets members' nod for re-appointment of Philip N Auld as MD

Trent Ltd June quarter net profit 381.5 million rupees versus 233 million rupees year ago

Trent to buy fashion apparel business of Trent Hypermarket - approved entering into definitive deal with Trent Hypermarket for buying their value fashion apparel business