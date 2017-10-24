Trent Ltd (TREN.NS)
TREN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
312.70INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.10 (+0.03%)
Prev Close
Rs312.60
Open
Rs313.00
Day's High
Rs318.50
Day's Low
Rs311.65
Volume
56,953
Avg. Vol
254,093
52-wk High
Rs328.95
52-wk Low
Rs175.00
BRIEF-India's Trent issues, allots commercial paper worth 1 bln rupees
* Says issued and allotted commercial paper of an amount of INR 1 billion
BRIEF-Trent gets members' nod for re-appointment of Philip N Auld as MD
* Gets members' nod for re-appointment of Philip N Auld as MD
BRIEF-Trent Ltd June-qtr net profit up y/y
* Trent Ltd June quarter net profit 381.5 million rupees versus 233 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Trent to buy fashion apparel business of Trent Hypermarket
* Says approved entering into definitive deal with Trent Hypermarket for buying their value fashion apparel business
BRIEF-Trent issues and allotted commercial paper of an amount of 1 bln rupees
* Says company has issued and allotted commercial paper of an amount of 1 billion rupees
