TransCanada Corp (TRP.TO)

UPDATE 4-Facing tougher regulations, TransCanada scraps $12 bln oil pipeline CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 5 TransCanada Corp abandoned its C$15.7 billion ($12.52 billion) cross-country Energy East pipeline on Thursday amid mounting regulatory hurdles, dealing a blow to the country's oil export ambitions.

Canada regulator's plan for review of Energy East pipeline under fire CALGARY, Alberta A Canadian regulator's plan to assess indirect carbon emissions when considering TransCanada Corp's Energy East pipeline application sets a harsh precedent for future projects, the Alberta government and supporters of the pipeline said on Friday.

TransCanada may abandon Energy East pipe facing tougher review CALGARY, Alberta TransCanada Corp seeks to suspend the application for its Energy East pipeline for 30 days and may abandon the project, the company said on Thursday, weeks after Canada's National Energy Board (NEB) announced a tougher review process.

