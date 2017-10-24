Truworths International Ltd (TRUJ.J)
TRUJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
7,479.00ZAc
2:55pm BST
Change (% chg)
-28.00 (-0.37%)
Prev Close
7,507.00
Open
7,521.00
Day's High
7,521.00
Day's Low
7,376.00
Volume
539,638
Avg. Vol
2,489,057
52-wk High
9,490.00
52-wk Low
6,121.00
BRIEF-Truworths says Aberdeen Asset Managers raised stake in co to 20.93 pct
* TRUWORTHS INTERNATIONAL LTD - ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGERS ON BEHALF OF CLIENTS ACQUIRED FURTHER BENEFICIAL INTEREST IN COMPANY'S SECURITIES
South African retailer Truworths flags stalling profit growth
JOHANNESBURG, July 21 South Africa's Truworths International expects full-year profit to remain stable or edge lower, the fashion retailer said on Friday, as its home market slips into recession.
BRIEF-Truworths International sees FY diluted HEPS between 646 - 666 cents per share
* Says continued to "experience a challenging trading environment" during H2 of 53-week period ended 2 july 2017
