Travelers Companies Inc (TRV.N)

UPDATE 3-Insurer Travelers beats Wall St profit estimate after hit from storms Oct 19 Travelers Cos Inc's quarterly profit fell less than Wall Street expected after a severe Atlantic storm season, helping its shares up slightly on Thursday, but it warned investors of large claims likely this quarter from wildfires raging in California.

TRAVELERS COMPANIES WILL UNDERGO A POST-MORTEM PROCESS "TO SEE HOW WE FEEL ABOUT OUR COASTAL FLOOD EXPOSURE" - CALL TRAVELERS COMPANIES WILL UNDERGO A POST-MORTEM PROCESS "TO SEE HOW WE FEEL ABOUT OUR COASTAL FLOOD EXPOSURE" - CALL

TRAVELERS COMPANIES WILL HAVE ADJUSTED AUTO RATES SUFFICIENTLY BY YEAR-END 2017 TO COVER INCREASED BODILY INJURY LOSSES-CALL TRAVELERS COMPANIES WILL HAVE ADJUSTED AUTO RATES SUFFICIENTLY BY YEAR-END 2017 TO COVER INCREASED BODILY INJURY LOSSES-CALL

BRIEF-Travelers expects property & casualty insurance market to remain "competitive" * Travelers Companies-property & casualty insurance market conditions expected to remain "competitive" during rest of 2017 & into 2018 for new business‍​

BRIEF-Travelers Q3 core earnings per share $0.91 * Travelers reports third quarter net income and core income per diluted share of $1.05 and $0.91, respectively, including catastrophe losses of $1.63 per diluted share

Insurer Travelers' profit tanks on higher catastrophe losses Oct 19 Property and casualty insurer Travelers Cos Inc reported a 59 percent drop in quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by higher catastrophe losses from hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

BRIEF-Travelers Companies introduces ZoneCheckSM to help contractors spot potential for vibration damage * Travelers Companies Inc - co introduces ZoneCheck (SM), online tool to help contractors spot potential for vibration damage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Travelers estimates pre-tax loss in range of $375 mln - $750 mln related to Hurricane Harvey * Travelers estimates range of catastrophe losses from Hurricane Harvey