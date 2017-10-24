Travelers Companies Inc (TRV.N)
134.45USD
23 Oct 2017
$1.13 (+0.85%)
$133.32
$133.73
$134.47
$132.89
397,735
451,881
$134.47
$103.89
Thu, Oct 19 2017
Insurer Travelers beats Wall Street profit estimate after hit from storms
Travelers Cos Inc's quarterly profit fell less than Wall Street expected after a severe Atlantic storm season, helping its shares up slightly on Thursday, but it warned investors of large claims likely this quarter from wildfires raging in California.
UPDATE 3-Insurer Travelers beats Wall St profit estimate after hit from storms
Oct 19 Travelers Cos Inc's quarterly profit fell less than Wall Street expected after a severe Atlantic storm season, helping its shares up slightly on Thursday, but it warned investors of large claims likely this quarter from wildfires raging in California.
TRAVELERS COMPANIES WILL UNDERGO A POST-MORTEM PROCESS "TO SEE HOW WE FEEL ABOUT OUR COASTAL FLOOD EXPOSURE" - CALL
TRAVELERS COMPANIES WILL UNDERGO A POST-MORTEM PROCESS "TO SEE HOW WE FEEL ABOUT OUR COASTAL FLOOD EXPOSURE" - CALL
TRAVELERS COMPANIES WILL HAVE ADJUSTED AUTO RATES SUFFICIENTLY BY YEAR-END 2017 TO COVER INCREASED BODILY INJURY LOSSES-CALL
TRAVELERS COMPANIES WILL HAVE ADJUSTED AUTO RATES SUFFICIENTLY BY YEAR-END 2017 TO COVER INCREASED BODILY INJURY LOSSES-CALL
BRIEF-Travelers expects property & casualty insurance market to remain "competitive"
* Travelers Companies-property & casualty insurance market conditions expected to remain "competitive" during rest of 2017 & into 2018 for new business
BRIEF-Travelers Q3 core earnings per share $0.91
* Travelers reports third quarter net income and core income per diluted share of $1.05 and $0.91, respectively, including catastrophe losses of $1.63 per diluted share
Insurer Travelers' profit tanks on higher catastrophe losses
Oct 19 Property and casualty insurer Travelers Cos Inc reported a 59 percent drop in quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by higher catastrophe losses from hurricanes Harvey and Irma.
BRIEF-Travelers Companies introduces ZoneCheckSM to help contractors spot potential for vibration damage
* Travelers Companies Inc - co introduces ZoneCheck (SM), online tool to help contractors spot potential for vibration damage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Travelers estimates pre-tax loss in range of $375 mln - $750 mln related to Hurricane Harvey
* Travelers estimates range of catastrophe losses from Hurricane Harvey
BRIEF-Travelers completes acquisition of UK-based Simply Business
* Travelers completes acquisition of UK-based Simply Business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: