Tesco PLC (TSCO.L)

Sainsbury's cutting 2,000 jobs in UK Sainsbury's, Britain's second biggest supermarket group behind Tesco, is seeking to cut up to 2,000 jobs, mainly in its payroll and human resources departments, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

Booker sees Tesco deal closing in early 2018 LONDON British wholesaler Booker said on Thursday it expected its 3.7 billion pound takeover by Tesco to complete early next year, as it reported a 9 percent rise in first-half profit.

Tesco whistleblower did not raise concerns in appraisal, court told LONDON A senior accountant at the centre of a trial of three former Tesco executives did not raise his concerns over a hole in its accounts during his own appraisal, a court heard on Wednesday.

