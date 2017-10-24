Edition:
United Kingdom

Tata Elxsi Ltd (TTEX.NS)

TTEX.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

852.35INR
11:20am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.35 (+0.28%)
Prev Close
Rs850.00
Open
Rs850.00
Day's High
Rs862.70
Day's Low
Rs845.15
Volume
350,829
Avg. Vol
782,095
52-wk High
Rs921.70
52-wk Low
Rs510.62

Select another date:

Wed, Sep 20 2017

BRIEF-Tata Elxsi ‍allots bonus shares in 1:1 ratio

* Says ‍allotted bonus shares in ratio of 1:1​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2hhcBgN Further company coverage:

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Tata Elxsi gets shareholders' nod for increase in authorised share capital of co

* Gets shareholders' nod for increase in authorised share capital of co to inr 700 million

BRIEF-Tata Elxsi appoints H V Muralidharan as CFO

* Says appointment of H V Muralidharan as chief financial officer of the company w.e.f. July 27, 2017. Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uzICsz) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Tata Elxsi June-qtr profit rises about 19 pct

* June quarter total income from operations 3.31 billion rupees

BRIEF-Airports Authority of India selects Tata Elxsi as specialist design consultancy

* Says Airports Authority Of India selects Tata Elxsi as a specialist design consultancy

BRIEF-Tata Elxsi announces licensing of its autonomous vehicle middleware platform 'Autonomai'

* Announces licensing of its advanced autonomous vehicle middleware platform 'Autonomai'

BRIEF-Tata Elxsi March-qtr profit rises about 8 pct

* March quarter total income from operations 3.24 billion rupees

Select another date: