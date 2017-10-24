Edition:
TT electronics PLC (TTG.L)

TTG.L on London Stock Exchange

224.25GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
224.25
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
267,874
52-wk High
245.00
52-wk Low
128.35

BRIEF-AVX to acquire transportation, sensing, & control division of TT Electronics

* AVX Corp announces a definitive agreement to acquire the transportation, sensing, & control division of tt electronics plc

BRIEF-TT Electronics to dispose Transport Sensing and Control division

* Proposed disposal of transportation sensing and control division to AVX Corp for GBP 118.8 mln in cash

Market Views

