Tata Power Company Ltd (TTPW.NS)
TTPW.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
82.15INR
11:25am BST
82.15INR
11:25am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.40 (+0.49%)
Rs0.40 (+0.49%)
Prev Close
Rs81.75
Rs81.75
Open
Rs82.00
Rs82.00
Day's High
Rs82.50
Rs82.50
Day's Low
Rs81.55
Rs81.55
Volume
1,983,329
1,983,329
Avg. Vol
5,241,571
5,241,571
52-wk High
Rs91.15
Rs91.15
52-wk Low
Rs67.00
Rs67.00
Select another date:
Mon, Sep 4 2017
BRIEF-Landis&Gyr and Tata Power-DDL partner to deploy smart metering infrastructure in Delhi
* LANDIS+GYR & TATA POWER-DDL PARTNER TO DEPLOY SMART METERING INFRASTRUCTURE IN DELHI Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
UPDATE 1-India's Tata Power misses 4th-qtr profit estimates as costs rise
May 19 India's Tata Power Co Ltd on Friday reported a fourth-quarter adjusted profit that missed analysts' estimates, as lower recovery on the cost of fuel at one of its major power plants and higher fuel costs hurt margins.
Select another date: