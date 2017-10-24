Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri AS (TUPRS.IS)
TUPRS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
133.00TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
2.30TL (+1.76%)
Prev Close
130.70TL
Open
131.00TL
Day's High
134.00TL
Day's Low
129.70TL
Volume
1,149,580
Avg. Vol
1,086,682
52-wk High
134.00TL
52-wk Low
60.85TL
LONDON, Sept 13 Royal Dutch Shell is set to end a century of oil production in Iraq by withdrawing from two of the Arab state's flagship fields to focus on more profitable gas development.
LONDON Royal Dutch Shell is set to end a century of oil production in Iraq by withdrawing from two of the Arab state's flagship fields to focus on more profitable gas development.
UPDATE 1-Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
* Company says to focus on Iraq's gas production (Updates throughout)
