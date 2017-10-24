Edition:
Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri AS (TUPRS.IS)

TUPRS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

133.00TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

2.30TL (+1.76%)
Prev Close
130.70TL
Open
131.00TL
Day's High
134.00TL
Day's Low
129.70TL
Volume
1,149,580
Avg. Vol
1,086,682
52-wk High
134.00TL
52-wk Low
60.85TL

