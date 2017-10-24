Edition:
Trevali Mining Corp (TV.TO)

TV.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

1.47CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.01 (-0.68%)
Prev Close
$1.48
Open
$1.51
Day's High
$1.52
Day's Low
$1.47
Volume
1,235,053
Avg. Vol
2,557,425
52-wk High
$1.64
52-wk Low
$0.96

Thu, Oct 12 2017

BRIEF-Trevali reports changes to board of directors

* Trevali Mining Corp - ‍following the changes to board, five of eight board members are independent​

BRIEF-Trevali announces changes to its board of directors

* Trevali Mining Corp - ‍mike Hoffman has been appointed chairman of board succeeding David Huberman​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Glencore announces acquisition of common shares of Trevali Mining Corporation

* GLENCORE ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF COMMON SHARES OF TREVALI MINING CORPORATION

BRIEF-Trevali Q2 basic income per share $0.00

* Qtrly concentrate sales revenue of $47 million, up 110% versus $22.4-million in Q2-2016

BRIEF-Trevali Mining reports Q2 production

* Trevali Mining Corp - ‍preliminary Q2 production was 12.1 million payable pounds of zinc, 3.0 million payable pounds of lead at Santander zinc mine​

BRIEF-TREVALI MINING SAYS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ACQUISITION OF GLENCORE'S AFRICAN ZINC MINES

* TREVALI SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ACQUISITION OF GLENCORE'S AFRICAN ZINC MINES

BRIEF-TREVALI Mining Corp Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01

* QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED ZINC PRODUCTION OF 31.9 MILLION PAYABLE LBS, LEAD PRODUCTION OF 10 MILLION PAYABLE LBS

