United Breweries Ltd (UBBW.NS)

UBBW.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

856.50INR
11:10am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs18.70 (+2.23%)
Prev Close
Rs837.80
Open
Rs843.90
Day's High
Rs860.00
Day's Low
Rs838.30
Volume
410,708
Avg. Vol
229,788
52-wk High
Rs923.95
52-wk Low
Rs717.20

Thu, Aug 10 2017

BRIEF-India's United Breweries Ltd June-qtr profit up 10 pct

* June quarter profit 1.62 billion rupees versus 1.47 billion rupees last year

BRIEF-United Breweries discontinues brewing ops in brewery at Naubatpur

* Says discontinuation of brewing operations in our brewery at Naubatpur, district Patna Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-United Breweries says co not aware of development on proposal between Heineken and banks/lenders

* United Breweries clarifies on news item regarding Heineken's proposal to lenders to buy Mallya's pledged shares in united breweries

