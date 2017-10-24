Edition:
UBM PLC (UBM.L)

UBM.L on London Stock Exchange

690.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
690.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,118,466
52-wk High
777.50
52-wk Low
639.00

Fri, Jul 28 2017

BRIEF-UBM says h1 adjusted operating profit up 19.6 percent

* H1 ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT ROSE 19.6 PERCENT TO 111.7 MILLION STG

BRIEF-UBM says outlook for full year is unchanged

* Says performed in line with management expectations and outlook for full year is unchanged

