Ultrapar Participacoes SA (UGPA3.SA)

UPDATE 4-Ultrapar shares tumble as Brazil blocks fuel distributor Ale takeover BRASILIA, Aug 2 Shares of Brazil's Ultrapar Participações SA fell the most in two and a half years on Wednesday after antitrust watchdog Cade voted unanimously to reject its proposed acquisition of rival fuel distribution company Alesat Combustíveis SA.

Brazil's Cade unanimously rejects Alesat takeover by Ultrapar BRASILIA, Aug 2 Brazil's antitrust watchdog Cade unanimously rejected on Wednesday the takeover of fuel distributor Alesat Combustíveis SA by a unit of Ultrapar Participações SA.

Brazil antitrust watchdog Cade defends rejection of Ale takeover by Ultrapar BRASILIA, Aug 2 The rapporteur at Brazil's antitrust watchdog for the acquisition of fuel distribution company Alesat Combustíveis by rival Ultrapar Participações SA defended the rejection of the deal on Wednesday.