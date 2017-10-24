Edition:
Ultrapar Participacoes SA (UGPA3.SA)

UGPA3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

78.03BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.19 (-0.24%)
Prev Close
R$ 78.22
Open
R$ 78.14
Day's High
R$ 78.84
Day's Low
R$ 77.63
Volume
594,000
Avg. Vol
1,277,013
52-wk High
R$ 79.76
52-wk Low
R$ 62.90

Thu, Aug 3 2017

Ultrapar shares tumble as Brazil blocks fuel distributor Ale takeover

BRASILIA Shares of Brazil's Ultrapar Participações SA fell the most in two and a half years on Wednesday after antitrust watchdog Cade voted unanimously to reject its proposed acquisition of rival fuel distribution company Alesat Combustíveis SA.

UPDATE 4-Ultrapar shares tumble as Brazil blocks fuel distributor Ale takeover

BRASILIA, Aug 2 Shares of Brazil's Ultrapar Participações SA fell the most in two and a half years on Wednesday after antitrust watchdog Cade voted unanimously to reject its proposed acquisition of rival fuel distribution company Alesat Combustíveis SA.

Brazil's Cade unanimously rejects Alesat takeover by Ultrapar

BRASILIA, Aug 2 Brazil's antitrust watchdog Cade unanimously rejected on Wednesday the takeover of fuel distributor Alesat Combustíveis SA by a unit of Ultrapar Participações SA.

Brazil antitrust watchdog Cade defends rejection of Ale takeover by Ultrapar

BRASILIA, Aug 2 The rapporteur at Brazil's antitrust watchdog for the acquisition of fuel distribution company Alesat Combustíveis by rival Ultrapar Participações SA defended the rejection of the deal on Wednesday.

Brazil regulators postpone ruling on Ultrapar purchase of ALE

SAO PAULO, June 22 Brazilian antitrust regulators have postponed a deadline for ruling on the acquisition of fuel distributor Alesat Combustíveis SA by a unit of larger rival Ultrapar Participações SA for 30 days to Aug 16.

