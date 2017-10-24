Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC (ULE.L)

Edition:
BRIEF-Ultra Electronics awarded $16 mln in contracts for hippag stores ejections systems​

* ‍ULTRA ELECTRONICS PCS AWARDED $16M IN CONTRACTS FOR ADDITIONAL HIPPAG STORES EJECTIONS SYSTEMS​

BRIEF-Sparton Corp shareholders approve merger with Ultra Electronics

BRIEF-Ultra Electronics updates on pending acquisition of Sparton

BRIEF-Ultra Electronics bid to buy U.S. warfare device maker Sparton approved by shareholders

BRIEF-Ultra Electronics USSI and Sparton Corp announce award of subcontracts valued at $35.9 mln

* Ultra Electronics USSI and Sparton Corporation joint venture for sonobuoy tech systems awarded $35.9m in foreign sales contracts

BRIEF-Sparton Corpo agrees to be acquired by Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc

BRIEF-Ultra Electronics raises 137.4 mln stg via placing

UK's Ultra Electronics to buy U.S. warfare device maker Sparton

British defense contractor Ultra Electronics said it would buy Sparton Corp for $23.50 per share, giving the maker of anti-submarine warfare devices used by the U.S. Navy an enterprise value of about $234.8 million.

