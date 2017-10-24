Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC (ULE.L)

BRIEF-Sparton Corp shareholders approve merger with Ultra Electronics * Sparton Corporation shareholders approve merger with Ultra Electronics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Ultra Electronics updates on pending acquisition of Sparton * SAYS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE (DOJ) IN CONNECTION WITH ULTRA'S PENDING ACQUISITION OF SPARTON Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Ultra Electronics bid to buy U.S. warfare device maker Sparton approved by shareholders * RESOLUTION PUT TO ULTRA SHAREHOLDERS TO APPROVE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF SPARTON WAS PASSED WITH REQUISITE MAJORITY ON A SHOW OF HANDS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Ultra Electronics USSI and Sparton Corp announce award of subcontracts valued at $35.9 mln * Ultra Electronics USSI and Sparton Corporation joint venture for sonobuoy tech systems awarded $35.9m in foreign sales contracts

BRIEF-Sparton Corpo agrees to be acquired by Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc * Sparton Corporation agrees to be acquired by Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc

BRIEF-Ultra Electronics raises 137.4 mln stg via placing * 7,047,168 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in Ultra have been placed by Investec at a price of 1,950 pence per share, raising about 137.4 mln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

UK's Ultra Electronics to buy U.S. warfare device maker Sparton British defense contractor Ultra Electronics said it would buy Sparton Corp for $23.50 per share, giving the maker of anti-submarine warfare devices used by the U.S. Navy an enterprise value of about $234.8 million.

Ultra Electronics to buy U.S. warfare device maker Sparton British defence contractor Ultra Electronics said it would buy Sparton Corp for $23.50 (18.14 pounds) per share, giving the maker of anti-submarine warfare devices used by the U.S. Navy an enterprise value of about $234.8 million.