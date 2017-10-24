Unilever PLC (ULVR.L)
4,121.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-40.00 (-0.96%)
4,161.00
4,151.00
4,178.50
4,121.00
4,432,005
2,749,781
4,557.50
3,050.50
Tue, Oct 3 2017
BRIEF-Unilever says to review Norwich manufacturing site, options include potential closure
* UNILEVER PLC - FOLLOWING BRITVIC’S ANNOUNCEMENT TO CLOSE MANUFACTURING SITE IN NORWICH, UNILEVER WILL BE LAUNCHING REVIEW OF ITS PRODUCTION AT THE SITE
ADM says it's not bidding for Unilever's spreads business
CHICAGO U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co on Monday denied a report that it was bidding on Unilever Plc's spreads business, which includes Flora and Stork margarines.
BRIEF-Unilever says agreed to acquire Brazilian organic food business Mae Terra
* Announces agreement to acquire Brazilian natural and organic food business MAE TERRA; terms of deal not disclosed Source text: http://bit.ly/2fEYvWg Further company coverage:
Unilever steps up beauty push with $2.7 billion Carver Korea deal
SEOUL/LONDON Unilever has agreed to pay 2.27 billion euros (1.99 billion pounds)to buy fast-growing cosmetics company Carver Korea in its latest move to build a global beauty business. | Video
UPDATE 3-Unilever steps up beauty push with $2.7 bln Carver Korea deal
* Says Carver is S.Korea's fastest-growing cosmetics business
Unilever to buy majority stake in Carver Korea for $2.9 bln-Seoul Economic Daily
SEOUL, Sept 25 Unilever has agreed to buy a majority stake in South Korean cosmetics firm Carver Korea for $2.9 billion from a consortium of Goldman Sachs and Bain Capital Private Equity, Seoul Economic Daily reported on Monday.
RPT-Unilever strikes deal over South African spreads business
LONDON, Sept 22 Unilever and South African investment holding company Remgro on Friday announced a 11.9 billion rand ($901 million) deal that sees Unilever trade its spreads business in southern Africa for Remgro's stake in its South African subsidiary.
