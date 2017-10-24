Edition:
United Kingdom

Uniper SE (UN01.DE)

UN01.DE on Xetra

23.90EUR
3:15pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.12 (-0.52%)
Prev Close
€24.02
Open
€24.00
Day's High
€24.16
Day's Low
€23.89
Volume
460,203
Avg. Vol
931,805
52-wk High
€24.35
52-wk Low
€11.04

Fortum to file $9.5 billion Uniper bid with German regulators

HELSINKI/FRANKFURT Finnish power utility Fortum will officially submit its 8.05 billion euro ($9.46 billion) bid for German peer Uniper to German regulators on Tuesday, a spokeswoman for the company said.

Continue Reading

RWE looking at Uniper's gas and coal-fired plants - source

DUESSELDORF, Germany RWE is casting its eye over rival energy utility Uniper's gas and coal-fired power plants in Germany, the Benelux countries and in Britain, a person familiar with the matter said.

RWE likely to target Uniper assets after Fortum takeover: sources

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF Germany's RWE is likely to buy Uniper assets that Fortum sells after the Finnish firm's planned 8.05 billion euro ($9.5 billion) takeover rather than launch a counterbid, investors and M&A sources said.

Finnish government backs Fortum's Uniper bid despite Nord Stream II link

HELSINKI, Oct 10 The Finnish government fully supports state-controlled utility Fortum's bid for Uniper despite the German firm's investment in Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Economy Minister Mika Lintila said on Tuesday.

Uniper CFO warns of credit risk in case of Fortum takeover: BoeZ

FRANKFURT Uniper fears it could lose its crucial investment grade rating if a planned takeover by Finnish peer Fortum goes ahead, its chief financial officer told a German paper.

Fortum to launch $9.5 billion bid for German utility Uniper

FRANKFURT/HELSINKI Finnish power utility Fortum will launch an 8.05 billion-euro ($9.5 billion) takeover bid for Uniper , the power stations operator and energy trading business partly-owned by German utility E.ON , it said on Tuesday. | Video

