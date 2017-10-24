Union Bank of India Ltd (UNBK.NS)

BRIEF-Union Bank of India gets ‍in-principle nod for foreign investment in Union Asset Management Co​ * Got ‍in-principle approval for investment by foreign investors in Union Asset Management Co Pvt Ltd​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Union Bank of India says has exposure to 11 insolvency bankruptcy accounts * Union Bank of India has exposure to 11 insolvency bankruptcy accounts - presentation

BRIEF-Union Bank of India sees credit growth of 9 pct for FY Aug 10 Union Bank Of India chief executive Rajkiran Rai G says:

BRIEF-Union Bank of India June-qtr domestic NIM at 2.20 pct * Says June-quarter domestic NIM at 2.20 percent; gobal NIM at 2.06 pct‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2vHAwQ0 Further company coverage:

Union Bank of India Q1 profit dives, bad loans rise Aug 10 State-run Union Bank of India reported nearly 30 percent fall in first-quarter net profit as provisions for bad loans remained high.

BRIEF-Union Bank of India June-qtr profit falls about 30 pct * June quarter net profit 1.17 billion rupees versus net profit of 1.66 billion rupees year ago

BRIEF-Union Bank of India ‍approves raising equity capital worth up to 20 bln rupees * Approved raising equity capital via FPO/right issue/private placement including QIP for up to INR 20 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India cenbank imposes monetary penalty of 20 mln rupees on Union Bank of India * Imposed monetary penalty of 20 million rupees on Union Bank of India for non compliance with the directions issued by RBI on know your customer norms Source text: (http://bit.ly/2vatJxI) Further company coverage: