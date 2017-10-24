Unibail Rodamco SE (UNBP.AS)

BRIEF-Unibail-Rodamco announces share buy-back of up to 750 million euros * Management Board of Unibail-Rodamco SE, pursuant to the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of April 25, 2017, has decided to implement a programme to repurchase shares of Unibail-Rodamco SE for an aggregate amount of up to 750 million euros (excluding costs and fees).

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Unibail-Rodamco H1 recurring net result eur ‍​614 million * CONFIRMS RECURRING EPS PREVISION BETWEEN EUR 11.80 AND EUR 12.00 FOR 2017

Fitch Affirms France's Unibail at 'A'; Outlook Stable (The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed France-based real estate investment trust (REIT) Unibail-Rodamco SE's (Unibail) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and senior unsecured rating at 'A+'; the Outlook is Stable. The Short-Term IDR has been affirmed at 'F1' and the Short- Term senior unsecured debt rating at 'F1'. The ratings reflect Unibail's geographically diverse portfolio of prime shopping centres that generat

BRIEF-Unibail Rodamco announces the successful placement of 1.0 billion euros of bonds * ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY THE SUCCESSFUL PLACEMENT OF EUR 1.0 BILLION OF BONDS